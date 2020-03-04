– What looked for a while like another very short trip to Indianapolis was extended.

But it took a while.

Trailing by five at halftime and looking a bit lost, at times, at both ends of the court, the Gophers women’s basketball team on Wednesday came out and played its best quarter of the season. In the process, they rallied for an 85-65 victory over Penn State in a first-round game of the Big Ten Conference tournament at Bakers Life Fieldhouse.

The Gophers made 11 of 16 shots in the third quarter, getting eight points each from freshman Jasmine Powell and senior Taiye Bello as the Gophers (16-14 overall) out-scored the 14th-seeded Lions (7-23) 30-13 in the third.

It was the Gophers’ highest-scoring quarter of the season. And Minnesota didn’t stop until it had out-scored Penn State 48-22 over the final 20 minutes of the game.

Senior Jasmine Brunson scored a career-high 20 points for the Gophers. Senior center Taiye Bello had 16 points and 13 rebounds, putting her at 1,004 for her career. She is the fifth player in program history with 1,000 or more.

– the spark plug for the second-half surge, also had four rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Kamaria McDaniel scored 22 to lead Penn State, which shot just 9-for-25 in the second half. Siyeh Frazier had 15.