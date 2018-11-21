The Golden Gophers were a lot better than the Golden Lions on Tuesday night at Williams Arena.

From start to finish.

No. 23 Minnesota crushed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 84-42 to improve to 4-0. Senior guard Kenisha Bell had 24 points for the Gophers while Taiye Bello, a 6-2 junior forward from Southfield, Mich., had a career-high 19 rebounds — the same number as the Golden Lions.

Bello had 18 rebounds her previous game, against San Diego on Saturday.

The Gophers did just about everything well against Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-3). They shot well overall, 56.3 percent (27 of 48), made seven three-pointers in 17 shots behind the arc (41.2 percent), got to the free-throw line (23 of 32 — should have made a few more of them) and won the battle of the boards (50-19).

Turnovers continued to be a problem for the Gophers, they had 23, six more than their opponents and the same number as Saturday.

Besides Bell, three other Gophers also scored in double figures. Mercedes Staples had 13 points, Jasmine Brunson 12 and Destiny Pitts 11. Bello had six points, ending her double-double streak at three games this season, but she took only four shots from the field, making two.

This was the fourth consecutive game that the Gophers have held their opponent to under 60 points. Minnesota led 22-9 after the first quarter and 47-22 at halftime.

