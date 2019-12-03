GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Marcus Carr, Gophers

The point guard had 24 points on 8-for-16 shooting and nine assists with only two turnovers.

BY THE NUMBERS

45 Combined points from Carr and Daniel Oturu on 17-for-27 shooting.

53.8 The Gophers’ shooting percentage.

17 Gophers assists on 28 field goals.

2 Points for Clemson’s leading scorer, Tevin Mack, who finished 1-for-4.

MARCUS FULLER