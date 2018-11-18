Nathan Burke scored the first two goals as the Gophers beat St. Lawrence 3-0 on Saturday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci to earn a split in the nonconference series. The Saints won the opener 4-3 in overtime.

Burke, a 6-1, 180-pound freshman forward from Scottsdale, Ariz., scored his first college goal at 8 minutes, 1 second into the game, and his second at 7:43 of the second. He is the first Arizona native to play for the Gophers (3-5-1). Blake McLaughlin had one of the two assists on both goals.

Sammy Walker got the Gophers’ third goal with 3:29 left in the game.

Senior goalie Eric Schierhorn made sure those goals would be enough, stopping 12 shots for the shutout. Emil Zetterquist stopped 28 shots for St. Lawrence (2-9)

News Services