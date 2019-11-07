The Gophers announced on Twitter the team's game against Penn State for this Saturday sold out as of Thursday evening.

The No. 13 Gophers will face No. 5 Penn State in an all-undefeated matchup at TCF Bank Stadium, the Gophers' biggest game in more than a decade. The stadium holds 50,805 fans.

The last time the Gophers sold out a game was 2015 against Wisconsin. There have been 26 home games since that 31-21 loss.

The 11 a.m. kickoff will air on ABC. The Gophers have encouraged fans to wear maroon, as each fan at the game will receive a special gold rally towel.