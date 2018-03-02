A look ahead

Marcus Fuller projects next season’s Gophers starters and top reserves (listed with next season’s year of eligibility):

Starters

G: Isaiah Washington (so.)

G: Dupree McBrayer (sr.)

C: Eric Curry (so.)

F: Jordan Murphy (sr.)

F: Amir Coffey (jr.)

Top reserves

F/C: Daniel Oturu (fr.)

F: Michael Hurt (jr.)

F: Davonte Fitzgerald (sr.)

G: Jamir Harris (so.)

C: Matz Stockman (sr.)

F: Jarvis Omersa (fr.)

G: Gabe Kalscheur (fr.)