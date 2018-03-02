A look ahead
Marcus Fuller projects next season’s Gophers starters and top reserves (listed with next season’s year of eligibility):
Starters
G: Isaiah Washington (so.)
G: Dupree McBrayer (sr.)
C: Eric Curry (so.)
F: Jordan Murphy (sr.)
F: Amir Coffey (jr.)
Top reserves
F/C: Daniel Oturu (fr.)
F: Michael Hurt (jr.)
F: Davonte Fitzgerald (sr.)
G: Jamir Harris (so.)
C: Matz Stockman (sr.)
F: Jarvis Omersa (fr.)
G: Gabe Kalscheur (fr.)
