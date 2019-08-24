The Minnesota Republican Party said Saturday that a woman volunteering at the party’s booth at the State Fair was sexually assaulted by another woman Friday night during a political disagreement.

The volunteer was reported to have been “groped ... over the clothes,” said Brooke Blakey, a State Fair police spokeswoman, adding that the victim and suspect “had had a previous discussion about politics.”

Blakey declined to say what part of the victim’s body was groped. The woman did not seek medical treatment, she said.

The incident happened at 8:50 p.m., Blakey said. Party representatives called 911 at the end of the night to report it, said Jennifer Carnahan, chairwoman of the Republican Party of Minnesota, in a statement released Saturday.

Blakey said police have not identified the alleged assailant, who was described as a white woman in her 30s, 5 feet 4, with brown hair. State Fair police area asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 651-288-4500.

The GOP statement did not identify the political affiliation of the suspect. But it said Carnahan and her staff were also “harassed and threatened by Democrats,” and called the emergency number “for our own safety and security.”

“There is no place for violence in our society, let alone at one’s place of employment, and the Republican Party of Minnesota has a zero-tolerance policy for such behavior,” Carnahan said in the statement. ”It is disconcerting and scary that Democrats in our state feel emboldened and justified to act in such a physically aggressive manner — and purposefully cause physical and emotional harm to other people. Shame on the Democratic Party for fostering this type of behavior, at what is supposed to be a celebratory and positive event.”

Carnahan added that she hoped the incident is not indicative of what Minnesota Republicans will face in the run-up to the 2020 elections. “We are supposed to be salt of the earth, genuine folk here in Minnesota,” she said.

Minnesota DFL chairman Ken Martin did not immediately return calls for comment Saturday.