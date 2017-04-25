GOP Party Chairman Keith Downey released a letter to a party committee questioning the judgment and competency of Deputy Chairman Chris Fields just days ahead of the election for party officers in St. Cloud Saturday.

Downey is not running for reelection and is widely considered to be a likely candidate for governor.

But the letter, which is supported by voluminous attachments, makes clear Downey does not want Fields -- who is running for party chair -- to be his successor.

It details what it calls inappropriate correspondence and public statements and failed attempts at organizing and fundraising.

Fields is running against former Sen. David Hann, businesswoman Jennifer Carnahan and Republican National Committeeman Rick Rice.

Fields did not respond to the letter's allegations directly but said he has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Republican campaigns: "There is not much factual about that memo."

He added: "I’m a black Republican in Minnesota, so I’ve been called a whole lot of names. I’ve got pretty thick skin. God bless him," Fields said of Downey. "I wish him the best."