Google will award $1 million to Minnesota nonprofits in November

Google trainer Devon Tallman and Aaron Edwards of Metro Youth Sports spoke during a one-on-one Google analytics workshop. Photo: Google

Google announced Wednesday at the Rondo Library in St. Paul that it will award $1 million through what it calls the “Google.org Impact Challenge Minnesota” that seeks proposals from Minnesota nonprofits “for bold ideas to grow economic opportunity in their local communities.”

The announcement came as Google employees and volunteers, participating in Twin Cities Startup Week activities, spent the day at the library at University and Dale avenues working on online digital skills with small-business owners, nonprofit-business employees, job seekers and others.

The Google.org Impact has launched previously in several other states and is part of the “Grow with Google” initiative to create economic opportunity throughout the country by providing the tools to help advance careers, grow businesses and assist the nonprofit community.

“On the heels of ‘Grow with Google’ Minnesota, we are excited to continue partnering with local communities to help grow economic opportunities with the Minnesota Google.org Impact Challenge,” said Dan Harbeke, Google’s director of public policy and external affairs. “The state is home to a vibrant nonprofit community with exciting visions for the future"

Together with a panel of local judges, Google will review the applications and choose five winners who will receive $175,000 in grant funding and training. After the winners are announced, Minnesotans will be invited to vote on which project they believe will have the greatest economic impact. The winner of that vote will receive an additional $125,000 in funding.

Minnesota nonprofit organizations can find more information on the Google.org Impact Challenge and submit their applications by visiting g.co/minnesotachallenge. The deadline is November 15 at 11:59 p.m.

Minnesota Google.org Impact Challenge judges include: Shawntera Hardy co-founder of Civic Eagle and a former commissioner of the Minnesota economic development agency; Susan Marvin, chair of Marvin Companies; Tony Sertich, prresident of the Northland Foundation and Sandra Vargas an executive fellow at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota and former CEO of the Minneapolis Foundation

In 2018, 20,000 Minnesota businesses, website publishers, and nonprofits benefitted from Google tools, Google said in its 2018 Economic Impact Report. Minnesota business generated $6.41 billion in economic activity by using Google’s search and advertising tools.