Google is looking at Becker to locate a new $600 million data center, a major development that would be powered by two dedicated wind farms.

The data center, essentially a giant building full of servers, was disclosed Thursday in a regulatory filing by Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy, which is playing a big role in the project.

The Google server farm would create about 50 full-time jobs and around 2,000 construction jobs over a multiyear period, said Aakash Chandarana, Xcel’s regional vice president for rates and regulatory affairs, in an interview.

The center would be located on roughly 300 acres owned by Xcel.

Data centers consume a lot of electricity, and Google would become one of Xcel’s five largest electricity customers in Minnesota if the project goes through, Chandarana said.

“The computing horsepower for supporting all of (Google’s) products and services are housed in buildings like the one they are contemplating for Minnesota,” he said.

California-based Google couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

State and Sherburne County officials also have been involved in the effort to bring Google to Minnesota.

“It’s wonderful to be considered as a host spot for something like that,” said Becker Mayor Tracy Bertram.

Since 2006, Google has completed six giant data centers and is building three more, each costing more than $1 billion. The centers are vast in size, usually several hundred thousand square feet, but employ only a few dozen people to operate.

Within the data centers, Google runs thousands of server computers that store and index websites, photos and other content, run applications such as e-mail and other services and allow the company to provide other capabilities to individuals and businesses.

Such data centers require enormous amounts of power to run the computers and keep them cool. But the company has committed to using renewable energy sources for all its operations globally, including its data centers. Xcel said a key part of the deal with Google was Xcel’s ability to deliver 100 percent renewable energy to the data center.

In addition to the sale of land, its agreement with Xcel includes three separately negotiated deals for electricity service, sourcing for renewable energy and connection to transmission voltage.

The company began talking with Xcel about buying the land near the utility’s Sherco plant after the Xcel announced in late 2015 that it would retire the first two units of the coal-fired power generating station in the mid-2020s.

“This is really part of our commitment to our host communities as we make a transition away from coal,” Christopher Clark, Xcel’s president for Minnesota and the Dakotas, said in an interview.

Xcel owned two large tracts as a buffer zone between the plant and other farm and commercial land. In 2017, Xcel agreed to give Google an exclusive option to purchase one of the tracts, with 315 acres, for a potential data center site.

The project’s $600 million cost will be one of the largest private construction projects in state history.

In recent years, the state’s biggest construction has largely involved government money. The largest is the ongoing $1.7 billion, multiyear renovation of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, followed by U.S. Bank Stadium, which cost $1.1 billion and was finished in 2016.

Enbridge’s proposed new oil pipeline across northern Minnesota is expected to cost $2.6 billion.

Google in 2008 spent $2.5 billion on a data center near Council Bluffs, Iowa, just east of Omaha. Since then, three other tech giants — Facebook, Microsoft and Apple — have built large data centers in Iowa. In 2017, when Apple announced it would spend $1.4 billion on a data center near Des Moines, the company said it would be powered by renewable energy.

Staff writer John Reinan contributed to this story.