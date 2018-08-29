Amir Coffey is good to go. That's arguably the most important step so far this offseason toward helping the Gophers bounce back in Year 6 under Richard Pitino.

The 6-8 junior guard learned from doctors last week that he was fully cleared for all basketball related activities, according to sources. Pitino also told CBSSports' Jon Rothstein on Monday that Coffey was cleared.

Coffey missed 14 games because of a right shoulder injury last season and was sidelined for the last nine after surgery. The Gophers finished 15-17, including going 2-10 without him.

He won't get the same preseason attention this year coming off an injury, but it's hard to overlook Coffey's talent when he was on the floor for the U the last two seasons.

"People forget about Amir Coffey," Pitino said this summer. "But Amir is ready … to make a big jump."

MARCUS FULLER