Police in Lakeville are warning people visiting Antler Park to be careful after a golf ball with nails protruding from it was found this week.
A yellow golf ball with several long nails sticking out from it was found Tuesday near the volleyball courts at the park on the 9700 block of W. 201st Street.
Police checked the grounds and did not find any more of the unusual objects, but put out a warning to park visitors to be on alert.
Police also asked people who spot any suspicious item to call them or to dial 911.
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
South Metro
Golf ball with protruding nails found in Lakeville park, prompting police warning
Police in Lakeville are warning people visiting Antler Park to be careful after a golf ball with nails protruding from it was found this week.…
West Metro
Bronze statue stolen in Edina found in Richfield
The statue "Dreams Take Flight" was stolen from Centennial Lakes Park
East Metro
Rally at Capitol scheduled for day Yanez verdict is delivered
Supporters and friends of Philando Castile plan to hold a 7 p.m. rally at the Capitol the day a verdict is delivered in the trial…
East Metro
The Yanez jurors: A snapshot
The case of the state of Minnesota vs Jeronimo Yanez started with a jury pool of 50 randomly selected residents of Ramsey County. Here are…
East Metro
What happens when a jury deadlocks?
Judge William H. Leary III convened the jury of five women and seven men Wednesday to reread portions of the jury instructions they received earlier…