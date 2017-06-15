Police in Lakeville are warning people visiting Antler Park to be careful after a golf ball with nails protruding from it was found this week.

A yellow golf ball with several long nails sticking out from it was found Tuesday near the volleyball courts at the park on the 9700 block of W. 201st Street.

Police checked the grounds and did not find any more of the unusual objects, but put out a warning to park visitors to be on alert.

Police also asked people who spot any suspicious item to call them or to dial 911.