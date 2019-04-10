Walmart is buying 1,500 of Tennant Co.'s autonomous floor-cleaning machines, an important step in boosting the product.

Tennant Co., the Golden Valley-based maker of cleaning machines, equipment and supplies, said Walmart will by its T7AMR (Autonomous Mobile Robot) machines.

Walmart had been running tests in 2018 of various robotic equipment throughout its stores, including Grand Rapids.

Walmart on Tuesday laid out a plan to add 1,500 autonomous floor cleaners; 300 autonomous shelf scanners that do store shelf inventory work; 1,200 FAST unloaders that scan and sort items unloaded from trucks; and 900 pickup towers or kiosks where customers can pick up online orders.

The equipment is meant to do some of the routine manual labor in stores freeing up workers to do higher priority tasks.

"This cleaner is another great example of technology helping make the Walmart job better — rather than riding on a floor-cleaning machine for several hours, the associate is now working with robotics to complete their duties," said John Crecelius, the retailer's senior vice president of central operations, in a release. "The machine allows our associates more time to focus on completing other tasks within the role, but most importantly, it frees them up to serve our customers better."

Some of the 1,500 floor cleaning machines are already in stores, including one in Hastings, and the rest will be rolled out through the rest of this year, according to Walmart spokesman Ragan Dickens.

The company said 23 Minnesota stores will receive autonomous cleaners.

"We are proud to partner with Walmart, the first major global retailer to introduce autonomous cleaning robots to deliver operational efficiency, cleaning performance and customer value on a broad scale across a retail platform," said Chris Killingstad, Tennant Company's president and chief executive officer.

The T7AMR, is a riding floor cleaner that works in conjunction with an operator who can input a cleaning route into the machine and then work alongside the machine doing other tasks. Cameras, lasers and sensors mounted on the machine feed inputs into the self-driving operating system developed by Tennant's partner San Diego-based Brain Corp.

The operating system allows the machine to follow the prescribed route but also to avoid obstacles. The system can also send alerts and reports to the operator's smartphone so they can tell when a route is complete or service is required.

Walmart, as part of the tests, also used information from the cleaners to know when some items needed to be stocked.

Tennant stock was up 4 percent in midday trading.