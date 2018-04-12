Target isn't the only retailer sprucing up its stores in the Twin Cities.

Walmart is shelling out $35 million this year to remodel about 10 stores across Minnesota, including metro-area stores in Apple Valley, Fridley, and Woodbury.

It is also rolling out more enhancements to stores such as its curbside grocery pickup service which will be added to another 14 Minnesota stores this year. About 13 Walmarts in the state already have the service in which consumers place orders online and then employees bring the orders out to customers' cars when they drive up to the store.

Walmart will also bring its first pickup towers to Minnesota later this year. The towers, similar to a vending machine, allow customers to pick up online orders in stores without having to wait in a line.

In total, Walmart is remodeling about 500 stores nationwide this year, said spokeswoman Tiffany Wilson.

She said the enhancements include things such as widening aisles or redesigning the baby area so shoppers can more easily test baby strollers. The grocery department will also get a facelift in some remodels.

"We're making improvements across the stores statewide to improve shopping experience and to make it more convenient," she said.

Other Walmart stores in the state to be remodeled include locations in Albert Lea, Baxter, Hutchinson, Monticello, Red Wing, Rochester and Sartell.

The Walmart remodels are not as extensive as the full top-to-bottom makeovers Target is giving to 300-plus stores this year. Each of those remodels costs at least $5 million apiece.

Target's largest investment this year in terms of store remodels is right here in its hometown where it is spending $250 million to remodel 28 stores across the Twin Cities.