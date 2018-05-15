The announcement that came from the not-yet-finished Allianz Field on Tuesday afternoon was expected, but exciting for soccer fans nonetheless: The stadium will host CONCACAF Gold Cup play in July 2019.

The United States men’s national team will be featured at Allianz against an opponent to be named later.

The CONCACAF (North, Central American and Caribbean Association of Football) Gold Cup, which takes place every two years, is the region’s top tournament, crowning the best national team from North America, Central America and the Caribbean. Sixteen countries compete in the tournament, held throughout June and July.

The six national teams that participated in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Hexagonal qualifier round — Costa Rica, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United States — have automatically qualified for the 2019 Gold Cup.

Further details, including the dates and teams for each of the 15 cities, will be announced at a later date.

Allianz Field, a $250 million stadium expected to seat 19,400, broke ground in last May and is expected to be completed in February. Minnesota United will play its first games there in April 2019.