Butcher and the Boar
A great place to go with a group, because chef Tommy Begnaud prepares all kinds of shareable dishes, including some of the city’s most impressive charcuterie and sausages. The massive smoked beef long rib is a must; ditto the grilled oysters. The bar’s bourbon list goes long and deep. For a more casual experience, the sprawling beer garden is the place for sausages, smoked chicken wings and a fried bologna sandwich.
1121 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-238-8888, butcherandtheboar.com
Mercy
Chef Ben Spangler has created a three-course ($49) menu based on recipes from Alexander Hamilton’s era. First course is a marinated asparagus salad or white bean-ham hock soup; second is pot roast with mashed potatoes or lobster mac-and-cheese (“We added the lobster to ‘Mercy it up,’ ” said owner Mike Rakun), and dessert is meringue stuffed with a banana split-flavored ice cream in sour cherry soup. Full menu is also available, and the bar oversees one of downtown’s more consumer-friendly wine rosters.
901 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-252-7000, mercympls.com
Seven
Chef Sameh Wadi has transformed this something-for-everyone steakhouse, modernizing the menu (the crabcakes are a must) and emphasizing premium cuts and creative side dishes. Post-curtain, head to the rooftop for dishes that include sushi, shrimp tempura bowls, a dolled-up hot dog and a classic cheeseburger. The restaurant is also offering complimentary parking for “Hamilton” ticketholders.
700 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-238-7700, 7mpls.com
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.