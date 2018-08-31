Butcher and the Boar

A great place to go with a group, because chef Tommy Begnaud prepares all kinds of shareable dishes, including some of the city’s most impressive charcuterie and sausages. The massive smoked beef long rib is a must; ditto the grilled oysters. The bar’s bourbon list goes long and deep. For a more casual experience, the sprawling beer garden is the place for sausages, smoked chicken wings and a fried bologna sandwich.

1121 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-238-8888, butcherandtheboar.com

Mercy

Chef Ben Spangler has created a three-course ($49) menu based on recipes from Alexander Hamilton’s era. First course is a marinated asparagus salad or white bean-ham hock soup; second is pot roast with mashed potatoes or lobster mac-and-cheese (“We added the lobster to ‘Mercy it up,’ ” said owner Mike Rakun), and dessert is meringue stuffed with a banana split-flavored ice cream in sour cherry soup. Full menu is also available, and the bar oversees one of downtown’s more consumer-friendly wine rosters.

901 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-252-7000, mercympls.com

Seven

Chef Sameh Wadi has transformed this something-for-everyone steakhouse, modernizing the menu (the crabcakes are a must) and emphasizing premium cuts and creative side dishes. Post-curtain, head to the rooftop for dishes that include sushi, shrimp tempura bowls, a dolled-up hot dog and a classic cheeseburger. The restaurant is also offering complimentary parking for “Hamilton” ticketholders.

700 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-238-7700, 7mpls.com