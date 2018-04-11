Chisago County residents are getting an opportunity to go to jail — but not free — to help out local law enforcement.

“Looking for jailbirds,” reads the notice tweeted by the Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff is hosting an “overnight lock-up event” in the new $24 million jail.

For jail staff, the event gives them a chance to test-drive the new digs before inmates are transferred from the old jail built in 1979. For members of the public, it’s a chance to get “a real-life experience in jail,” the flier said.

Spots are limited and indications are the event is popular. Sgt. Kyle Puelston said the event was posted Monday evening and some 50 applications had come in by Tuesday morning.

“Winners” will be selected by a random drawing. The tweet announcing the program initially appeared to be a spoof — - which wouldn’t be out of character for @ChisagoCountySO, where good-natured mockery and teasing set the tone. The Twitter feed also has a #Tweetalong feature where deputies track post about their daily activities.

Voluntary jailbirds will have to pay to stay: $40 for the night, $20 of which will go to defray the costs of the event with the other half going to a local charity.

“The event will provide real-time data on operations in the new facility, as well as an opportunity to implement modifications to real-time operations,” the news release said.

Only Chisago County residents are eligible.

“You don’t even need to commit a crime to find out!” says the sassy invitation.