Strong quarterly sales of major medical devices like glucose monitors and heart clips for mitral regurgitation propelled earnings results at Abbott Laboratories, which announced Wednesday that it beat its own earnings guidance for the quarter.

The company also raised its financial outlook for the rest of 2019.

Medical devices, including products formerly made by Minnesota's St. Jude Medical, make up Abbott's largest and fastest-growing product group, with $3.1 billion in sales in the second quarter amounting to 7.5% organic growth. But Abbott was making glucose monitors and MitraClip devices long before it acquired St. Jude in January 2017.

While St. Jude products like the HeartMate 3 left-ventricular assist device — which St. Jude acquired shortly before being bought by Abbott — saw strong sales growth in the quarter, traditional St. Jude categories like heart-rhythm and neuromodulation systems saw organic sales declines.

Sales of heart-rhythm devices likes pacemakers and defibrillators fell by 1% organically to $548 million, while sales of neuromodulation devices that treat pain with mild electric current fell 3% to $212 million.

Abbott said it earned $1.47 billion in adjusted earnings, or 82 cents a share. That was 2 cents above the Wall Street forecast and a cent above Abbott's own guidance.

Sales amounted to $7.98 billion, narrowly missing analysts' consensus target of $8 billion.

"Our sales growth accelerated and is sustainable," Abbott chief executive Miles White sale in the earnings announcement. "We have great momentum and are raising our guidance above the strong outlook previously set for the year."

Abbott is now projecting full-year companywide organic sales growth of 7% to 8%, and adjusted diluted EPS in a range of $3.21 to $3.27. For the third quarter, Abbott announced adjusted EPS guidance of 83 cents to 85 cents.

During the second quarter, ended June 30, Abbott saw strong sales growth of its marquee FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitor, a factory-calibrated blood monitor designed to be inexpensive and accessible for people with diabetes who need real-time blood-sugar data.

Sales of the system jumped 73% organically compared to the same quarter last year, to $433 million, making up the bulk of Abbott's $600 million in sales of diabetes products overall.

Company executives told Reuters that Abbott plans to increase its manufacturing capacity for the device by three to five times in the next few years.

Sales of the MitraClip product grew 30% in the quarter, to $169 million. While minimally invasive heart valve replacements are quickly growing industrywide, Abbott makes the only device that repairs instead of replaces mitral-valve tissue. On Monday, Abbott announced the approval of its next-generation MitraClip G4.