Girls' first team
(All are seniors unless noted)
Forwards/midfielders
Sophia Boman, Edina, jr.: Tremendous dribbler who is strong on the ball and aggressive.
Lily Gilbertson, Wayzata: Complete player and the catalyst for a loaded Trojans team.
KK Haug, Blake: Named Class 1A Ms. Soccer after a strong season playing at center-midfield.
Kelsey Kallio, Andover, jr.: As fast and skilled as she is competitive. Scored 20 goals.
LJ Kolodge, Maple Grove: Earns respect from opposing coaches for all-around game.
Marli Rajacich, Minneapolis Washburn: Boston University-bound scorer draws frequent double-teams.
Brenda Vargas, Cristo Rey Jesuit: Led the state with 34 assists and led team to a record 15 victories.
Defenders
Megan Malecha, Wayzata: Reads the game well and plays with great speed.
Halle Peterson, Stillwater: Led stingy defense all season and scored clutch playoff goals.
Grace Sjoberg, Eagan: Shutdown defender also led defending Class 2A champs with 15 assists.
Goalkeeper
Megan Plaschko, Eagan: Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year and Class 2A Ms. Soccer winner posted 14 shutouts and scored four goals.
David La Vaque
