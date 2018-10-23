Girls' first team

(All are seniors unless noted)

Forwards/midfielders

Sophia Boman, Edina, jr.: Tremendous dribbler who is strong on the ball and aggressive.

Lily Gilbertson, Wayzata: Complete player and the catalyst for a loaded Trojans team.

KK Haug, Blake: Named Class 1A Ms. Soccer after a strong season playing at center-midfield.

Kelsey Kallio, Andover, jr.: As fast and skilled as she is competitive. Scored 20 goals.

LJ Kolodge, Maple Grove: Earns respect from opposing coaches for all-around game.

Marli Rajacich, Minneapolis Washburn: Boston University-bound scorer draws frequent double-teams.

Brenda Vargas, Cristo Rey Jesuit: Led the state with 34 assists and led team to a record 15 victories.

Defenders

Megan Malecha, Wayzata: Reads the game well and plays with great speed.

Halle Peterson, Stillwater: Led stingy defense all season and scored clutch playoff goals.

Grace Sjoberg, Eagan: Shutdown defender also led defending Class 2A champs with 15 assists.

Goalkeeper

Megan Plaschko, Eagan: Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year and Class 2A Ms. Soccer winner posted 14 shutouts and scored four goals.

David La Vaque