– A community and the Girl Scouts on Sunday mourned the loss of three girls and a parent who were struck and killed by a pickup truck that left the road while they picked up trash for a community service project along a rural Wisconsin highway.

In front of Hamstead Elementary, teddy bears, balloons, candles and a bouquet of flowers sat on two wooden benches Sunday afternoon.

Inside, dozens of families met with faith leaders and counselors, as they did at Southview, the other elementary school in Chippewa Falls that the girls attended.

"It's been very nice. There's been a lot of people — it's been a very supportive environment," said Michelle Golden, human resources director for the Chippewa Falls School District.

Girl Scouts CEO Sylvia Acevedo issued a statement Sunday that Girl Scouts everywhere stand with "our sister Girl Scouts in Wisconsin to grieve and comfort one another in the wake of this terrible tragedy."

The district said it will hold a news conference with police at 4:15 p.m. Sunday. A candlelight vigil will be held at Halmstad Elementary at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Emergency medical personnel gather at the scene of a hit-and-run accident Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Lake Hallie, Wis., that killed three girls and an adult.

The identities of the victims will be released Monday morning, according to Sgt. Daniel Sokup of the Lake Hallie Police Department. In its release, the School District identified the adult who was killed as a parent; earlier references had just said chaperone.

Community service

Late Saturday morning, two small groups of Girl Scouts from Troop 3055 and their adult companions walked along both sides of County Road P in western Wisconsin's Chippewa County. The fourth-graders had adopted that rural road and performed the community service along it before, clearing the stretch that runs through farmland and residential areas just northwest of Lake Hallie in the spring and fall.

Suddenly, a black pickup speeding by veered off the road into the shallow ditch where some of the girls were walking, striking several children and a woman accompanying them. The truck then lurched back onto the road and sped away, according to police and witnesses.

Two girls and the parent lay dead by the roadside. Two other Girl Scouts were taken by ambulance and helicopter to a hospital, where one died later Saturday.

The surviving girl remained hospitalized in Rochester late Saturday in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup that hit them, 21-year-old Colten Treu of Chippewa Falls, later turned himself in.

Treu is being held at the Chippewa County jail, where he is expected to be charged with four counts of homicide through the negligent use of a vehicle, Sokup said Saturday.

Authorities say the crash occurred before a hill and there were no blind spots. It's unclear whether Treu was somehow distracted at the time, he said.

A relative of one of the girls who escaped injury said the girls were bagging litter in the grassy area between the road and a farm field near the Hwy. 29 overpass about 11:40 a.m. while another small group worked across the road when Treu's Ford F-150 plowed into them.

On Sunday, a single bouquet of pink, gold and white artificial flowers was affixed to the wooden post of the "Adopt-a-Highway" sign marking the stretch of County Road P that Troop 3055 is responsible for cleaning up.

The sign is about half a mile from the site of the crash, amid houses, farms, stands of birch trees and a sign advertising an apple orchard.

Just before the spot where the troop was hit, several bags of trash and an old tire sit, likely garbage that the girls and volunteers picked up Saturday.

Nothing marks the place where the accident occurred.

Within hours of the hit-and-run crash, social media tributes began circulating online to honor Troop 3055. The troop's regional council, the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes, announced the news on Facebook. The post asked that supporters keep the affected families in their "thoughts and prayers as they grapple with this senseless loss."

'All hell broke loose'

County Road P in Chippewa County, Wis., was blocked off late Saturday, near where two young girls and one adult were fatally injured and two other children suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash.

A neighbor who lives down the road from the crash site said he saw a group of about 10 Girl Scouts walking along the roadway wearing their safety vests about 11 a.m.

Not long after, "All hell broke loose," he said.

The man, who declined to give his full name, said he never heard the truck but saw emergency vehicles and helicopters racing in the direction the girls had been walking and assumed the worst.

"It's dangerous," he said of the two-lane road, adding that he has seen many crashes there. "People come flying over the hill."

Cecily Spallees, a personal care attendant at a group home near the crash site, also said drivers regularly speed on that stretch of road, which quickly changes from a 55-mph to 35-mph zone.

"I'm always telling one of my residents that he shouldn't walk this strip at night," said Spallees, adding that there are no streetlights in the area. "It's not safe."

Wisconsin State Patrol officials had the road and much of the surrounding land cordoned off Saturday night as investigators did their work. Along with Lake Hallie police, Chippewa County deputies and Chippewa Falls police were taking part in the investigation.

Several law enforcement vehicles were parked late Saturday at Treu's home in Chippewa Falls, where investigators were combing through the house, garage and driveway. A tow truck was parked near the garage.

Residents of the area said on social media that they had seen police converge on the house a few hours after the crash, with Treu coming out to give himself up.

In a prepared statement Saturday night, Sokup wrote, "The Lake Hallie Police Department would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the families involved."

