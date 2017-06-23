Gallery: Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve is not happy with a ref during the second quarter of the Lynx game with the Washington Mystic Friday, June 22, 2017, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN.

The purpose in practice this week was plugging leaks.

The Minnesota Lynx had the better part of a week to fester over their loss to Connecticut, the team’s first of the season, which came despite the Lynx shooting better than 50 percent overall and over 40 percent on three-pointers. It was just the third time in 71 games since 2011 the Lynx had lost a game when shooting 50 percent or better.

So, when it came to plugging leads, that meant defense.

Which brings us to Friday’s 93-76 victory over a very good Washington team.

Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles will, rightfully, get credit for their wonderful nights. Moore had 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Fowles had 21 points and 15 rebounds. Moore had a double-double before halftime.

Lindsay Whalen had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists.

But this win was about team defense. For three out of four quarters the Lynx defense was very good. Strong in the first half while building a 14-point lead. And then again in the fourth, when the Lynx let the Mystics within seven, then slammed the door.

Washington, playing without head coach Mike Thibault and his son, Mystics assistant Eric Thibault because of the death of Mike’s father Frank, got 17 points from star Elena Delle Donne. But she needed 12 shots to get there. And, after scoring 10 points with five rebounds in the first quarter, she had three points and three boards over the final 30 minutes.

The Mystics, as a team, shot 27-for-67 (40.3 percent). Former Minneapolis South star Tayler Hill added 21 for Washington. Kristi Toliver had 14.

Rebekkah Brunson made Delle Donne work just to get the ball; Brunson helped hold her to just two points in the second quarter, as the Lynx were turning a five-point edge into a 14-point halftime lead.

Brunson scored 11 points herself.

The Lynx (10-1) had a 13-point lead early in the second quarter, but allowed the Mystics (7-5) pull back within five on two with 4:26 left in the half.

Whalen hit a mid-range jumper, after a Mystics miss, Whalen drove, was fouled and hit both free throws. That was the start of a 10-0 Lynx run over 2-plus minutes that resulted on a 15-point lead on Brunson’s driving layup with 1:43 left in the half.

Now, this wasn’t perfect. After building an 18-point lead early in the third quarter, the Lynx took a defensive hiatus. With Kristi Toliver scoring 11 points, the Mystics pulled within six when Hill was fouled by Jia Perkins on a three-point attempt and made all three free throws with 1:50 left in the quarter. But Renee Montgomery scored four points in a 7-2 run to end the quarter.

The Mystics pulled within seven on Hill’s reverse layup with 6:49 left. But Whalen fed Fowles for a three-point play, then Whalen scored and the lead was back to 12. Out of a time out the Lynx run just kept going until a 12-2 run that pushed the lead to 87-70.

The Lynx will have Saturday off, then host San Antonio on Sunday. Then Minnesota will have four days before Friday’s game in Phoenix, Minnesota’s first game vs. the Mercury this season.