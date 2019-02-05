THE JERRYD BAYLESS FILE

• First-round pick (No. 11) overall in the 2008 draft by the Pacers out of Arizona, but was traded two weeks later to Portland.

• The 6-3 point guard is in his 11th NBA season and currently playing for his eighth NBA team after being acquired by the Timberwolves from the 76ers as part of the Jimmy Butler trade.

• Was rehabbing a knee injury and didn’t play for the first 32 games this season, but has been pressed into duty with the Timberwolves after injuries to three other point guards.

• Averaging 33.6 minutes in his last seven games, during which time the Wolves have gone 4-3. He’s averaged 14.4 points, 7.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds in that span while shooting 40.4 percent from three-point range.