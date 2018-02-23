General Mills for 15 years has bought fast-growing makers of natural and organic foods, repositioning itself as food habits changed. On Friday, it bought the biggest name in wholesome pet foods, Blue Buffalo.

The deal, valued at $8 billion, is the second-biggest in the 151-year history of General Mills.

The company is paying substantially above average for Blue Buffalo, as measured by a multiple of that company’s profits. But the deal will immediately boost General Mills’ sales by about 10 percent and add to its profits.

“We were looking for a company that was growing, that was purpose-driven, that would fit into the rest of our portfolio of brands, something that would be consistent with what we did,” said Jeff Harmening, chief executive of General Mills. “Blue Buffalo fit all those criteria.”

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, started in 2002 by a family that grew concerned about pet food after a family dog got cancer, has grown to a $1.2 billion seller of pet food that is billed as more wholesome and commands premium prices. It has taken advantage of the same rise in consumer demand for better understanding of food ingredients that has driven fast growth for natural and organic food makers.

“Everybody is wanting to feed better quality foods for all of their family members,” said Billy Bishop, the chief executive Blue Buffalo and a co-founder with his father and brother. They named the company after the family dog at the time, Blue.

Blue Buffalo logo. The company has grown to $1.2 billion in sales in 15 years.

General Mills is always on the hunt for acquisitions and, with Blue Buffalo, it is getting a company that is still in a period of very fast growth. Blue Buffalo reported 2017 sales growth of 11 percent and expects another double-digit increase this year. Its full-year adjusted profit grew 25 percent.

“The fact that Blue Buffalo is a company that has grown its top line double digits and its bottom line even faster and is accretive to margins didn’t escape our attention,” Harmening said. “They’re in segments and channels we play in ... You don’t find many businesses like that.”

Harmening added that the company and the Bishops fit well with the direction of General Mills. “Really what sealed it, you get to their purpose and how they operate,” he said.

Bishop said the family was focused on running the business when Harmening called. He said they quickly hit it off.

“Being a consumer myself, I love Annie’s, love Larabar, love Epic,” Bishop said, referring to some of the product brands General Mills has acquired in recent years. “To be able to work with one of the country’s largest natural and organic companies, with expertise in so many areas like R&D, supply chain, these are the right core competencies to help Blue Buffalo recognize its vision to feed as many pets we can.”

The Blue Buffalo deal is second to General Mills’ acquisition of Pillsbury for $10.5 billion in 2000. Its biggest deal in recent years was the $820 million purchase in 2014 of Annie’s Inc., a California-based maker of organic pastas and other products.

General Mills is paying about 25 times the value of Blue Buffalo’s earnings before taxes and other costs, which is well above the 16.5 times multiple that is average for corporate acquisitions, analyst Alexia Howard at Bernstein wrote in a note. She noted the company paid a 28 times multiple for Annie’s three years ago.

“We like the strategic merit but the price is steep and General Mills will have to work hard to extract value from the deal,” Akshay Jagdale, analyst at Jeffries, wrote in a note.

General Mills said Blue Buffalo will have a neutral effect on its profits in the current fiscal year and begin to add to its profits next year.

General Mills made and sold pet food back in the middle part of the 20th century. Pillsbury owned the Alpo brand for many years but sold it in the 1990s before the company was purchased by General Mills.

“Some people might think that pet food is far away from what we do, but actually it’s pretty close. The trends are the same. The underlying technology is the same,” Harmening said.

“We have been serving family members foods they love for 150 years,” he added. “And now, we’re just expanding that to furry family members. Pets are undeniably part of the family.”