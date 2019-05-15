The pair of Canada geese nesting at the edge of our backyard pond are very territorial, as is the nature of that species. Occasionally, another goose or two land on the pond. The residents are quick to give chase, honking loudly, the intruders put to wing.

Yesterday, however, the resident gander got rough with what I assume to be the male of a pair that flew in. A wrestling match immediately ensued. Necks were grabbed and feathers pulled, the birds tumbling in great splashes of water, sometimes under water. The battle lasted about two minutes. The females watched until things calmed. The intruders left.