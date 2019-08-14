Last week in this space I discussed the Rapala knot, a loop knot that is great for tying fishing line to crankbaits. The clinch or (better yet) improved clinch knot, meanwhile, is excellent for tying hooks or jigs to line. But no more difficult to tie is the Palomar knot, the forming of which is illustrated online at https://tinyurl.com/y34jpf3k. Tests show the Palomar is slightly stronger than the improved clinch, and no more difficult to tie. Yet it’s relatively rarely used by anglers.
DENNIS ANDERSON
