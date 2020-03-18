Gavin Kaysen has a message for the governor, the Minneapolis mayor and senator Amy Klobuchar: postpone the monthly sales- and use-tax that restaurants pay, the next of which is due March 20.

Kaysen, the chef/owner of Soigné Hospitality Group, has created an online petition at change.org to harness the support of his fellow hospitality workers in this mission, prompted by the restaurant and bar closures due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Soigné businesses include Spoon and Stable and Demi restaurants in Minneapolis and Bellecour in Wayzata.

“We’re trying to save restaurants and save the teams. This is a totally unprecedented situation. Certainly, there is a pecking order of issues for the governor, which I respect,” said Kaysen in an interview. “But this is not money they [the city and state] need right now. This is money we need.

“If it makes government feel better about this, think of it as them helping us pay our people,” suggested Kaysen, who said those taxes on his businesses exceed $100,000 monthly.

On Monday, he had posted a video with the message provided in the petition, to allow small businesses to keep those taxes.

“That money could be more effectively deployed to help local businesses and their employees stay afloat in this time of need,” the petition states. “Please — step up and help us protect this community.”

On Tuesday evening, the petition had more than 1,000 signatures.

As Kaysen spoke by phone to a reporter, the Minnesota Health Department stopped by Spoon and Stable with a bulletin to be posted on the restaurant’s door: “Dine-in food service to close.”

Lee Svitak Dean • @StribTaste