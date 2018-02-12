Garrison Keillor has been removed from the University of Minnesota’s Scholars Walk, which honors students and professors from the university.

“I was never a scholar. The plaque was an embarrassment,” Keillor told the Star Tribune Monday after being asked for comment. “I’m a writer. We don’t need plaques, we have books.”

The latest fallout from accusations of inappropriate behavior that led to his divorce from Minnesota Public Radio, the action was first reported Sunday by the Minnesota Daily, the campus newspaper. But according to Jim Heinz, general manager for McNamara Alumni Center, which maintains the logistics of Scholars Walk, the plaque actually came down in mid-January as part of a regular rotation to make room for new names, including former CBS news anchor Eric Sevareid and Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack. The decision on who will be swapped in or out from Walk comes from the University Provost office, he said.

In a second e-mail to the Star Tribune, Keillor added: “I guess the University library will be returning my papers. And I should probably scratch the U from my resume. But I’ll still go to hockey games.”

He donated his personal papers to the University of Minnesota Libraries several years ago after a request from library officials there, he said in a Facebook post.

Keillor graduated from the university in 1966 with a bachelor’s degree in English. He also started his radio career there, at what is now known as Radio K.

Musician Dessa Wander's picture and story on Scholars Walk at the University of Minnesota campus on Monday, February 12, 2018, in Minneapolis, Minn. This space previously displayed the Garrison Keillor plaque, which was recently removed.

Keillor was at a Gopher hockey game as recently as last month, according to one of the many postings he has made to Facebook since an employee accused him of sexually inappropriate behavior in the workspace. Following an outside investigation, MPR severed all ties to its biggest name, changed the name of “A Prairie Home Companion” to “Live From Here” and eliminated Keillor-hosted shows from its online archive. MPR and Keillor have been in negotiations for the past two months regarding next steps.

“Live From Here,” hosted by Chris Thile, will return to St. Paul’s Fitzgerald Theater on Feb. 24, its first broadcast from Minnesota since the scandal broke. Keillor is scheduled to give his first public performance of the year four days later in Prescott, Ariz.