Garfield "Gar" Wood is considered the most important figure of the 20th century in power boat racing. With his Miss Minneapolis he swept to the fore, then maintained his dominance with a series of great boats.

"The most satisfying victory I ever had," Wood said, "was winning the Harmsworth trophy in England in 1920 with my Miss America. It was the first time we ever brought that trophy back from England."

He won the Harmsworth trophy nine times, and in 1931 set a world record of 124.95 miles per hour on the Detroit river, a record which stood for 15 years.

GARFIELD (GAR) WOOD

Class: 1959.

Sport: Powerboat racing.