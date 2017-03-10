Gander Mountain, the nation’s largest chain of outdoors specialty stores, said Friday that it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Reports began circulating in January that the St. Paul-based company was suffering financially, with some vendors not being paid.

“Despite aggressive actions to improve the efficiency of the company’s retail operations and support functions, the underlying financial impact from underperforming stores and unproductive, excess inventory hampered efforts to create a sustainable path forward,” the company said in a statement.

Houlihan Lokey, a Minneapolis firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions, was hired to advise the company.

As part of the process, the retailer will close 32 stores, including its locations in Woodbury, Rogers and Mankato.

The company has a $30 million loan and revolving credit lines totaling $525 million, but it was not clear from sources how much of the credit line is being used.

The store has been running 15-25 percent off everything sales online for more than a month.

Gander Mountain started in 1960 as a catalog retailer based in Wisconsin. It now has 162 locations in 26 states.

Outdoor and sporting goods chains have struggled of late. Cabela’s is being acquired by Bass Pro Shops. Eastern Outfitters, owned by Eastern Mountain Sports, filed for bankruptcy last week. Sports Authority declared bankruptcy and closed 300 stores last year.

Gander Mountain is privately held by David Pratt and the Erickson family, which also owns Holiday Station stores. Jay Tibbets has been president since November, when Derek Siddons left the company.