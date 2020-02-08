7 p.m. vs. L.A. Clippers • FSN, 830-AM

Remade roster gets its first big test

Wolves update: Exactly one week ago, the Wolves played the Clippers in Los Angeles. Robert Covington, Andrew Wiggins and Shabazz Napier were among three Wolves starters who scored in double figures during a 118-106 loss. And now? All three of those players and a host of others are gone — part of a massive trade deadline overhaul that will necessitate a vastly different starting lineup and rotation when the teams meet again at Target Center. Wolves starters won’t be announced until Saturday, but a good guess is that D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez will be in the starting lineup in place of the aforementioned traded players. ... That loss to the Clippers was the Wolves’ 11th in a row, a streak that has grown to 13. At 15-35, the Wolves have the second-worst record in the Western Conference. But this almost feels like a separate season now that roughly half of the roster has been turned over.

Clippers update: L.A. has tweaked its roster since these teams last met as well, adding Marcus Morris in a deadline deal to supplement their mix as they load up for what they hope is a deep playoff run. ... At 36-15, the Clippers have the second-best record in the Western Conference and are just 2½ games behind the Lakers. ... Kawhi Leonard had 31 points in just over 23 minutes in the victory last Saturday over the Wolves. He was one of six different players in double figures.

michael rand