6 p.m. at Philadelphia • FSN, 830-AM

76ers means a step up in class

Preview: The Wolves are off to their first 3-0 start since the 2013-14 season. But now they step up a bit in class against the 76ers, a team with big playoff aspirations in the East and that has the same 3-0 record as the Wolves after Monday’s victory in Atlanta. The Wolves have lost five straight to the 76ers.

Players to watch: Wolves C Karl-Anthony Towns was third in the league in scoring (32.0) and rebounding (13.3) and was tied for first in steals (2.7) after Monday’s games. F/G Andrew Wiggins is coming off a 25-point game in Sunday’s victory over Miami, one that included a personal 11-0 scoring run in the fourth that led to the Wolves’ third straight victory. G Jeff Teague had 21 points and eight assists. 76ers C Joel Embiid has scored 51 points in two games and averages 13.0 rebounds. F Tobias Harris averages 19 points and nine rebounds.

Numbers: Minnesota’s 42-point loss at Philadelphia last season was the second-biggest losing margin in franchise history. Minnesota’s 3-0 start is tied for second best in franchise history with the 2013-14 team. The best start is the 6-0 mark by the 2000-01 team. The Wolves have trailed by eight or more points in all three games this season.

Injuries: The Wolves report no injuries. 76ers F Marial Shayok and G Zhaire Smith are not with the team.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD