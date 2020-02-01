2:30 p.m. at L.A. Clippers • FSN, 830-AM

Back at work after a painful loss

Wolves update: The Wolves enter Saturday on a 10-game losing streak, with Monday’s overtime loss to Sacramento one of the toughest to take of the season. Given the early start time, the Wolves left for Los Angeles on Thursday and practiced on UCLA’s campus Friday. Wing Allen Crabbe, who is dealing with a left patella subluxation he suffered in Saturday’s game, did make the trip for this game, and for Monday’s game at Sacramento. … The last time the Wolves played the Clippers at Target Center on Dec. 13, the Wolves nearly erased a 27-point Los Angeles deficit in the second half, but fell short. In that game, center Karl-Anthony Towns sprained his left knee and went on to miss 15 games because of the injury. Towns has not played in a Wolves victory since Nov. 27.

Clippers update: Kawhi Leonard was named a starter in the upcoming All-Star Game thanks in part to his averages of 27.4 points and 7.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Leonard is also third overall in ESPN Real-Plus Minus rating, which attempts to measure a player’s contribution to winning on both ends of the floor regardless of the teammates on the floor with him. However, Leonard’s running mate in Los Angeles, forward Paul George, did not make the team despite averaging 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, though George has played in only 27 games. … The Clippers have won six of the past eight, and are fifth in offensive rating and sixth in defense.

chris hine