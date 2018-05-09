9 p.m. at Los Angeles FC • FSN, 1500-AM

This year’s expansion team aims to stay on a roll against Loons

Preview: Second-year MLS team United (4-5-0) will face this year’s expansion team Los Angeles FC (5-2-1) at new Banc of California Stadium, where the home team has won its first two games there. United’s road form has been shaky, having conceded goals in 22 consecutive away games. All but three were multiple-goal games. The Loons are looking to establish their longest winning streak of the season at three while LAFC is on a four-game unbeaten run at 3-0-1. In that span, LAFC has allowed one or fewer goals in three games. United, though, has several players who seem to be stepping into peak form. Goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth, after sitting on the bench for the first six games of the season, made the MLS team of the week for the second consecutive week after the Loons’ first clean sheet of the season this past weekend. Center back Francisco Calvo also earned his first weekly league honor after emerging from some costly individual mistakes early in the season to lead his team’s 10-man defense to three points last Saturday against Vancouver. Midfielder Miguel Ibarra also seems to have the magic touch, as United has won every game in which he has either scored or assisted this year. He has three assists and one goal so far.

Numbers: LAFC F Marco Urena and F Diego Rossi are tied for second in the league with five assists. F Carlos Vela ranks fourth in shots with 34.

Injuries: For United, M Sam Cronin (concussion), D Marc Burch (knee) and D Tyrone Mears (leg) are out while M Ibson (maintenance) and F Abu Danladi (ankle) did not travel with the team. F Mason Toye is suspended. D Eric Miller (hamstring) and F Ramirez (hamstring) are questionable. For LAFC, GK Luis Lopez (leg), F Marco Urena (face) and D Joao Moutinho (ankle) are out.

Megan Ryan