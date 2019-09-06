9 p.m. at Phoenix • FSN Plus, 106.1-FM

Lynx aiming for sixth seed

Preview: The Lynx (17-15), who have a season-high four-game winning streak, have clinched a playoff spot and were tied with Seattle for the No. 6 playoff seed going into Seattle’s game at Los Angeles on Thursday night. The Lynx defeated Indiana 81-73 on Sunday to wrap up a 4-0 homestand. After an 82-70 loss to Seattle at home on Tuesday, Phoenix (15-17) is locked into the No. 8 playoff seed. The Lynx have defeated the Mercury twice at Target Center, 58-56 on June 6 and 75-62 on July 14.

Players to watch: Lynx rookie F Napheesa Collier, who had 15 points and 10 rebounds Sunday, is the second rookie in league history with at least 400 points, 200 rebounds and 60 steals in a season. G Odyssey Sims leads the Lynx in scoring (14.3) and C Sylvia Fowles is tied for third in rebounding in the league (8.8 per game). Mercury C Brittney Griner leads the WNBA in scoring (20.8 ppg).

JOEL RIPPEL