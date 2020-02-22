5 p.m. vs. No. 24 Indiana • Williams Arena • No TV • 96.7-FM

Hoosiers eye rare sweep

Gophers update: The Gophers are on a three-game losing streak in which they have allowed opponents to shoot better than 50% and score 80.7 points per game. The Gophers’ defense improved Monday at Michigan State, but the offense sputtered, shooting under 30%. … This is the first of three straight games vs. ranked opponents to finish the regular season. The Gophers lost by 13 at Indiana, scoring just 52 points, the team’s lowest total of the season. PG Jasmine Powell (11.7) leads Big Ten freshmen in scoring. Senior F Taiye Bello leads the Gophers in scoring (12.0) and rebounding (9.8), but she has failed to reach double figures in rebounds in the four games since grabbing 22 in an overtime victory over Rutgers.

Hoosiers update: Indiana has won six of eight but is coming off an 80-76 loss at home to Ohio State on Sunday. Indiana is looking to sweep the season series for the first time since 2001. Indiana has held opponents to 54 or fewer points in six of 15 Big Ten games. Indiana is third in scoring offense (72.6) and fourth in scoring defense (59.0) in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers are led in scoring by junior G Ali Patberg (14.0) and sophomore G Grace Berger (13.0). Berger made 10 of 13 shots overall, five of six three-pointers and scored 25 points with 11 rebounds in Indiana’s 65-52 victory over the Gophers on Jan. 27.

kent youngblood