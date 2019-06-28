Minnesota United gameday

3 p.m. vs. FC Cincinnati • ESPN, SKOR North

20 point header goes here xyxyx

Preview: Minnesota United (6-7-3) opens the second half of the season on Saturday against FC Cincinnati (3-12-2) at Allianz Field. The match is the first MLS action for the Loons in three weeks. United is in seventh place in the Western Conference, the last playoff spot. First-year expansion team Cincinnati, last in the Eastern Conference, is 1-5-0 in its last six matches since relieving former head coach Alan Koch of his duties on May 7.

The matchup: It's the first time Minnesota United and FC Cincinnati will meet in MLS play. The two teams faced each other in the 2018 U.S. Open Cup, with the Loons advancing on penalty kicks 3-1 in a 0-0 game.

Absences: For United, All-Star D Romain Metanire is on international duty. F Abu Danladi (right leg) and M Collin Martin (right ankle) are both out. For FC Cincinnati, F Darren Mattocks, D Kendall Waston and M Allan Cruz are all on international duty. M Jimmy McLaughlin (ACL surgery), D Greg Garza (right calf) and M Ronald Lamah (hamstring) are all out. F Fanendo Adi (hamstring) is questionable.

SOUICHI TERADA