7 p.m. vs. CF Pachuca • Streamed on mnufc.com

‘Friendly’ has some serious objectives

Preview: United FC plays its third and final international friendly at home this season Saturday against a Mexican Liga MX team founded in 1901. The Loons played the Bundesliga’s Berlin Hertha in May and the Premier League’s Aston Villa in July. Just don’t call it a “friendly” in front of United coach Adrian Heath. He will be without six players who are playing for their national teams and plans to rest most of his remaining starters. Young designated player Thomas Chacon will start for the first time. Heath will use mostly players who have seen little playing time this season, such as young defenders Wyatt Omsberg and Carter Manley and rookie goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair. “It’s not a friendly for everybody,” Heath said. “Everybody’s got something to prove in this game, and it gives us another opportunity to see people play in the first team if they’re developing the way we want.”…CF Pachuca midfielder Romario Ibarra, who joined the team on loan from United earlier this season, will miss the game. He is away with his Ecuadorian national team during this week’s FIFA international break.

JERRY ZGODA