– Twelve days after they were found shot to death in their home in Barron, Wis., the parents of missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs were remembered Saturday at services in nearby Cameron.

Hundreds of people poured into St. Peter’s Catholic Church for the 11 a.m. visitation and 1 p.m. funeral for James and Denise Closs, ages 56 and 46.

According to their online obituary, the two were married in 2003 in Las Vegas, and had worked together at the Jennie-O Turkey Store in Barron for 27 years.

“James loved the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers and getting into conversations on the ‘glory days’ of his high school sports career,” it said. “Denise loved working with her flowers, feeding her birds, she loved angels and helping everyone, any way she could.”

Jayme was missing when deputies arrived at the Closs home and found here parents’ bodies minutes after a 911 call on Oct. 15. The door had been kicked in.

She has become the object of a nationwide hunt. More than 2,000 local residents turned out this week to help search for clues to her disappearance.

Missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs has been missing since Oct. 15 when her parents were found shot to death in their Barron home. -- photo released by the FBI

“The family ... would like to thank law enforcement officers, the community and surrounding areas for their support, and the family and friends that have reached out in so many different ways,” the obit said.

Anyone with information on Jayme Closs’ disappearance is urged to contact the Tip Line at 855-744-3879 or e-mail jaymetips@co.barron.wi.us.