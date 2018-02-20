Minnesota regulators have opened an investigation into Frontier Communications after getting a flood of complaints from the phone company's customers.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) recently opened an inquiry after "receiving a large volume of complaints related to the service quality, customer service, and billing practices of Frontier Communications," according to a regulatory filing.

"After attempts to mediate these complaints, many of them remain unresolved," the filing said.

The PUC asked the Minnesota Department of Commerce and the state attorney general's office to investigate the complaints and determine whether Frontier is complying with PUC rules. Both departments represent the public interest on matters before the PUC.

The initial investigation and report is due on May 11. The public can comment on the Frontier matter on the PUC's website or through this e-mail address: consumer.puc@state.mn.us. Written complaints can also be submitted.

Frontier did not immediately respond for comment.