In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Taste — the section debuted in the Minneapolis Star on Oct. 1, 1969 — here are 10 classic recipes from the archive. These recipes are sourced from Twin Cities restaurants and chefs, including the classic Blueberry-Walnut Pancakes from Al’s Breakfast and the Salty Tart’s famous Coconut Macaroons.

Strawberry rhubarb cobbler

Strawberry-Rhubarb Cobbler

Serves 8.

Note: This recipe must be prepared in advance. From Sarah Botcher of Black Walnut Bakery in Minneapolis, and featured in a 2015 story.

For dough:

• 1 2/3 c. flour

• 3 tbsp. sugar

• 1 tbsp. plus 1 1/2 tsp. baking powder

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 2 tbsp. diced crystallized ginger

• 2 tsp. freshly grated lemon zest

• 6 tbsp. (3/4 stick) butter, cut into 1/2-in. dice

• 1/2 c. buttermilk

For filling:

• 1 lb. strawberries, hulled, rinsed and quartered

• 1 1/2 lb. rhubarb, stalks cleaned and cut into 1 inch pieces

• 2 tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice

• 2/3 c. sugar, plus extra for dusting biscuits

• 2 tbsp. plus 1 1/2 tsp. cornstarch

• Pinch salt

• Heavy whipping cream, for brushing biscuits

For topping:

• 1 1/2 c. heavy whipping cream

• 3 tbsp. sugar

Directions

To prepare dough: Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, 3 tablespoons sugar, baking powder, 1/4 teaspoon salt, crystallized ginger and lemon zest. Add diced butter and, using your hands (or 2 knives, or a pastry cutter), break up mixture until butter is the size of peas. Add buttermilk and stir just until dough comes together. Form dough into 8 or 9 equal-size balls (8 for a round baking dish, 9 for a square one) then gently shape into flattened biscuits. Transfer biscuits to prepared baking sheet and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and up to 4 hours.

To prepare filling: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl, combine strawberries, rhubarb, lemon juice, 2/3 cup sugar, cornstarch and pinch of salt. Allow to macerate for 15 minutes. Pour filling into a 2-quart ceramic dish and top with cobbler biscuits. Brush biscuits with heavy cream and dust with sugar. Bake until biscuits are golden and filling is bubbling, about 60 minutes. Remove from oven, transfer dish to a wire rack and cool 30 to 45 minutes.

To prepare topping: In a bowl of an electric mixer, combine heavy cream and 3 tablespoons sugar and beat until soft peaks form. Serve cobbler topped with whipped cream.

Cobb Salad

Serves 4.

Note: From Lisa Carlson (then of Spoonriver, now with Chef Shack) in Minneapolis, and featured in a 2008 story.

For vinaigrette:

• 1/2 c. sherry vinegar

• 1 shallot, roughly chopped

• 6 fresh basil leaves, torn

• 6 fresh tarragon leaves, torn

• 1 tsp. sugar

• 1 c. extra-virgin olive oil

• Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

For salad:

• 6 slices bacon

• 1 bunch asparagus, woody tips removed and discarded

• 2 ears fresh corn (if available), cobs shucked

• 1 roasted chicken, skin removed and meat pulled from bones with a fork

• 3 tbsp. finely minced fresh herbs, such as tarragon, basil and thyme

• 1 pint cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

• 1 shallot, thinly sliced

• 1 head romaine lettuce, finely chopped

• 2 tbsp. blue cheese, crumbled

• 2 hard-cooked eggs, peeled and sliced

• 1 avocado, peeled, pit removed and sliced

Directions

To prepare vinaigrette: In a food processor fitted with a metal blade, pulse together sherry vinegar, shallot, basil and tarragon leaves and sugar. Slowly drizzle in olive oil and process until smooth. Add salt and pepper to taste and reserve.

To prepare salad: In a pan over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp. Remove bacon to a paper towel-lined plate. When bacon is cool, crumble and reserve.

Bring a medium size pot of water to boil over high heat. Blanch asparagus for 30 seconds, plunge cooked asparagus into a bowl of ice water to halt cooking, remove asparagus from water and drain dry. Cut asparagus into bite-size pieces.

Blanch corn in boiling water for 1 minute, plunge cooked corn into a bowl of ice water to halt cooking, remove corn from water, drain dry and carefully cut kernels from corn cob, reserving kernels.

In a large bowl, toss together chicken, herbs, bacon and half of vinaigrette. Add asparagus, corn kernels, tomatoes, shallot, lettuce and remaining vinaigrette and carefully toss. Arrange salad on a platter or on individual plates, garnish with blue cheese, hard-cooked eggs and avocado, and serve.

Basil Frittata With Parmesan and Goat Cheese

Serves 6.

Note: From Lucia Watson of the former Lucia’s Restaurant in Minneapolis, and featured in a 2003 story on basil.

• 2 tbsp. butter

• 5 eggs

• 3 c. heavy cream

• Splash hot-pepper sauce, such as Tabasco Sauce

• 1/2 c. grated Parmesan

• 1/2 c. goat cheese, crumbled

• 2 heaping tbsp. rough-chopped fresh basil

• 1/2 c. peeled, seeded and diced tomato, or use a few oil-cured dry tomatoes

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Generously butter an 8-inch sauté pan. In a large bowl, mix together eggs, cream and hot-pepper sauce.

In a medium bowl, combine Parmesan, goat cheese, basil, tomato and salt and pepper (do not season egg-cream mixture). Pour half of eggs into prepared pan, sprinkle cheese mixture over eggs then cover with remaining eggs. Bake until set, 35 to 45 minutes. Remove pan from oven and let sit for 15 minutes to set filling. Slice and serve.

Tomato and Bread Soup

Serves 8.

Note: The Parmesan rind is available at cheese shops. From Alex Roberts of Restaurant Alma in Minneapolis and featured in a 2003 story.

• 3/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1/4 c. garlic, peeled and thinly sliced

• 1/4 c. fresh chopped basil

• 4 c. whole peeled, seeded and crushed canned plum tomatoes (San Marzano type) or very ripe summer tomatoes

• 3 c. rich chicken stock

• 1 (2-in.- by 2-in.-) Parmesan rind

• 1/2 branch rosemary, left whole

• 1 bay leaf

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 2 c. day-old bread cubes (ciabatta type), crusts removed

Directions

Heat a large soup pot over medium heat. Add olive oil and heat until oil is hot but not smoking. Add garlic and stir or shake pan vigorously until garlic is nicely browned, being careful not to burn garlic. Add basil, stir and immediately add tomatoes. Stir until tomatoes and olive oil begin to emulsify, about 2 minutes. Add chicken stock, Parmesan rind, rosemary, bay leaf, salt and pepper and simmer at medium heat for 20 minutes.

Remove soup from heat and remove and discard Parmesan rind, rosemary and bay leaf. Add bread cubes and let bread soak into soup for two minutes. Whisk until bread breaks up into soup and serve, garnishing with croutons and/or fresh basil.

Blueberry/walnut pancakes at the institution, Al's Breakfast.

Blueberry and Walnut Pancakes

Makes about 12 pancakes.

Note: This recipe must be prepared in advance. From Al’s Breakfast, and featured in a 2016 story about the cookbook “James Beard’s All-American Eats.”

• 2 c. buttermilk

• 1 egg, beaten

• 1 3/4 c. flour

• 1 1/2 tsp. baking powder

• 1 tsp. baking soda

• 1 tsp. sugar

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 3 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted, plus extra for cooking and serving

• 1/2 c. frozen blueberries

• 1/3 c. chopped walnuts

• Maple syrup

Directions

In a medium bowl, combine the buttermilk and beaten egg. In a separate large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar and salt. Add buttermilk mixture to flour mixture and stir to combine. Stir in melted butter. Allow mixture to sit for at least 15 minutes (or overnight, in the refrigerator).

When ready to cook, heat 1 tablespoon butter over medium heat in a heavy skillet or griddle. When butter is sizzling, pour about 1/4 cup of the batter per pancake onto the skillet, leaving space between the pancakes. (Depending upon the size of your griddle, it’ll take 3 or 4 batches to make all of the pancakes. Be sure to add more butter to the griddle between each batch.)

Reduce heat to low and immediately place 5 or 6 frozen blueberries and 3 to 4 walnut pieces on each pancake. Cook until lightly brown, turning once with a spatula, about 4 minutes per side. Repeat with remaining batter. Serve with a pat of butter and a drizzle of maple syrup.

Yum! Blueberry chicken salad with Midnight Moon goat gouda, romaine, blueberries, strawberries and almonds with a blueberry vinaigrette.

Blueberry Salad

Serves 4.

Note: To toast almonds, spread nuts on a baking sheet and bake 3 to 4 minutes in a 350-degree oven. From Yum! Kitchen and Bakery in St. Louis Park and featured in a 2007 story.

• 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

• Olive oil for grill

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 1/2 c. blueberry vinaigrette (see recipe), plus extra for grilling

• 1 large head of romaine lettuce, shredded

• 1/3 c. toasted slivered almonds

• 3/4 c. blueberries

• 8 to 10 strawberries, cored and sliced

• 1/2 c. shredded aged Gouda

Directions

Prepare grill. Rinse chicken breasts under cold running water, then drain and blot dry with paper towels. When ready to grill, brush grill grate with olive oil. Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper and arrange breasts in same direction on hot grate.

Grill for 2 minutes. Using tongs, rotate breasts 45 degrees and grill for 2 to 4 additional minutes. Turn breasts, brush cooked side with blueberry vinaigrette and grill, rotating breasts 45 degrees after 2 minutes. Remove breasts to a platter and cool.

When ready to serve, toss lettuce with vinaigrette in a large salad bowl. Arrange almonds, blueberries, strawberries, cheese and chicken breast on lettuce; season with salt and pepper and serve.

Blueberry Vinaigrette

Makes 4 cups.

Note: From Yum! Kitchen and Bakery.

• 1/4 c. champagne vinegar

• 1/4 vanilla bean

• 1/4 c. honey

• 1 c. blueberries

• 2 tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice

• 1 medium shallot, diced

• 2 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

• 1 1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard

• 1/2 tsp. lemon zest

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 1 c. olive oil

• 1 c. corn oil

• 1 tbsp. shredded fresh mint

Directions

Pour vinegar into a small saucepan over medium heat. Split vanilla bean. Scrape seeds into vinegar and add vanilla bean to vinegar. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and reduce vinegar/vanilla mixture by half. Remove (and discard) bean, cool mixture and reserve.

In a blender, combine vinegar, honey, blueberries, lemon juice, shallot, salt, mustard, lemon zest and black pepper and blend until smooth. In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil and corn oil.

With blender on low speed, slowly drizzle oils into blender until smooth. Stir in mint. Transfer vinaigrette to an airtight jar and refrigerate at least 2 hours before using. Vinaigrette may be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks; shake before using.

Radish Butter canapes from Brenda Langton's Spoonriver cookbook.

Radish and Herb Butter Canapés

Makes 10 to 12 canapés.

Note: From “The Spoonriver Cookbook,” by Brenda Langton, and featured in a 2012 story.

• 2 tbsp. chopped fresh chives or parsley

• 4 tbsp. butter, softened

• 1 bunch red, Easter or French breakfast radishes

• Thinly sliced multigrain bread, cut into bite-size pieces

• Sea salt

Directions

Fold the chopped herbs into the softened butter.

Wash and thinly slice the radishes. Put them in a bowl of cold water.

Spread approximately 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon butter onto a piece of bread and top it with a radish slice or two. Just before serving, sprinkle with a little sea salt.

Variation: Omit the fresh herbs and add a little wasabi, white miso or umeboshi plum to the butter.

Heirloom Tomato Salad with Greens and Croutons

Serves 4.

Note: From Mike Phillips of Chet’s Taverna in St. Paul (now owner of Red Table Meats), and featured in a 2003 story.

• 1/4 loaf crusty bread

• 1 clove garlic

• 6 to 10 different heirloom tomatoes

• 1 c. extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra for garnish

• 1/3 c. cider vinegar

• Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

• 3 c. microgreens or baby greens

• 20 medium-size basil leaves

Directions

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Break bread into pieces, place on a baking sheet and bake until lightly brown, 8 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven, cool slightly, rub with garlic and reserve. In a medium skillet over medium-high heat, quickly sear all sides of a large tomato, charring the outside without cooking the tomato too much. Cool tomato, then core and seed and purée in a blender. In a medium bowl, whisk tomato purée with olive oil and cider vinegar, season with salt and pepper and reserve. In a large bowl, toss greens, basil, croutons and 4 to 6 tablespoons of vinaigrette and divide among four plates. Slice or halve tomatoes, depending upon size, and arrange on the four plates, mixing colors and sizes. Garnish with salt, pepper and a drizzle of olive oil.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Galette

Serves 6 to 8.

Note: This recipe must be prepared in advance. From Laurie Lin of Cocoa & Fig in Minneapolis, and featured in a 2014 story. “Early summer is a perfect time to make this galette, essentially a free-form pie,” said Lin. “I like to keep a recipe or two of the dough in the freezer, so all I have to do is roll out the dough and chop my strawberries and rhubarb for an easy, no-fuss taste of summer.”

For dough:

• 1 c. flour, plus extra for rolling dough

• 1/4 c. yellow cornmeal

• 3/4 tsp. salt

• 2 tsp. sugar, plus extra for garnish

• 8 tbsp. (1 stick) butter, cold and cut into small pieces

• 2 to 4 tbsp. ice water

For filling:

• 1 1/3 c. cored and sliced strawberries

• 1 3/4 c. rhubarb, cut into 1/2-in. pieces

• 1/2 c. sugar

• 2 tbsp. plus 2 tsp. cornstarch

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• Freshly squeezed juice from 1/2 lemon

• 1 egg, beaten

Directions

To prepare dough: In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cornmeal, salt and sugar. Using a pastry cutter, cut cold butter into flour mixture until it resembles coarse crumbs (or combine ingredients in a food processor and pulse). Add cold water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until mixture just comes together. Turn dough out onto a clean work surface and flatten into a disk. Wrap disk tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 1 day (dough can be frozen for up to 1 month).

When ready to bake, preheat oven to 375 degrees and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Remove dough from refrigerator and let it warm up slightly. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out dough to a 12-inch round, about 1/8-inch thick. Transfer dough to prepared baking sheet and refrigerate until ready to add filling.

To prepare filling: In a large bowl, combine strawberries and rhubarb. Add sugar, cornstarch, salt and lemon juice and toss to coat.

To assemble galette: Arrange strawberry-rhubarb mixture on top of dough, leaving a 2-inch border all the way around. Fold border over the filling’s outer edge, overlapping where necessary and pressing gently to adhere the folds. Brush edges of dough with a beaten egg and sprinkle with sugar. Bake until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly, about 45 minutes, turning baking sheet occasionally to ensure even browning. Remove from oven and serve warm or at room temperature.

Coconut Macaroons

Makes 2 to 3 dozen cookies.

Note: This dough must be prepared in advance. Unsweetened, desiccated coconut — smaller, finer and drier than fluffy, sweetened coconut — is available at many food co-ops. From a 2004 profile of pastry chef Michelle Gayer, who was at the Franklin Street Bakery at the time and went on to create the Salty Tart.

• 6 2/3 c. unsweetened, desiccated coconut (see Note)

• 1 1/4 c. water

• 4 c. sugar

• 1/2 c. light corn syrup

• 1 tsp. salt

• 3 egg whites

• 1 oz. cream cheese

• Vanilla bean, cut in half lengthwise

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line baking sheets with parchment paper.

Place coconut in bowl of electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment and set aside.

In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, combine water, sugar, corn syrup and salt and bring mixture to a boil. Pour hot liquid over coconut and mix on medium speed until cool, about 5 minutes.

Add egg whites, cream cheese and vanilla bean and mix another 5 minutes. Remove vanilla bean and refrigerate dough at least 30 minutes. Scoop dough into balls, place 1 inch apart on prepared baking sheets and bake until golden brown, about 10 to 15 minutes, rotating baking sheet once during baking. Remove from oven and cool cookies on baking sheet until ready to serve. Store in a single layer in an airtight container for up to 3 days.