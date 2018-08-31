Friday's generally serve up lighter volumes of traffic, and so far that's the case. The busiest routes may be those leading out of town as travelers take advantage of the Labor Day weekend.

The usual minor congestion is in place at 8:25 a.m. on westbound I-94 from Hiawatha Avenue to the Lowry Hill Tunnel. Speeds dip a bit on northbound I-35W from 50th Street to Lake Street, but certainly a managable drive.

Even the work zone on I-35 southbound in Forest Lake is moving quite well considering the freeway is down to two lanes from Hwy. 8 to Hwy. 97.

Roads around the State Fair are moving just fine. A pocket of slow traffic on Como Avenue is about the only hang up near the fairgrounds. Here's a look at the interesection of Snelling and Larpenteur avenues.