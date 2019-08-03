GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Nelson Cruz, Twins
He hit two doubles and a home run; he has hit eight homers in his past eight starts.
BY THE NUMBERS
387 Career home runs by Cruz, which rank 64th in major league history.
8 Home runs off Martin Perez in his past four starts.
3 Consecutive home games in which the Twins have given up at least nine runs and 15 hits.
ON DECK
After the Hall of Fame ceremony for Joe Nathan, Kyle Gibson will try to earn his 11th victory, facing Kansas City’s Danny Duffy.
PHIL MILLER
