GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Shane Bieber, Cleveland

The All-Star Game MVP held the Twins to two runs over seven innings on seven hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Consecutive losses for the Twins, their first four-game losing streak of the season.

6 Times Bieber has struck out at least 10 in a game this season.

5-6 The Twins’ record vs. Cleveland with eight meetings left.

ON DECK

Jake Odorizzi held the Indians to one run over 5⅓ innings on July 13 at Progressive Field. Righthander Adam Plutko will start for Cleveland.

La VELLE E. NEAL III