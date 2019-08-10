GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Shane Bieber, Cleveland
The All-Star Game MVP held the Twins to two runs over seven innings on seven hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts.
BY THE NUMBERS
4 Consecutive losses for the Twins, their first four-game losing streak of the season.
6 Times Bieber has struck out at least 10 in a game this season.
5-6 The Twins’ record vs. Cleveland with eight meetings left.
ON DECK
Jake Odorizzi held the Indians to one run over 5⅓ innings on July 13 at Progressive Field. Righthander Adam Plutko will start for Cleveland.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
