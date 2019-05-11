Stillwater defeated Cretin-Derham Hall 5-0 in St. Paul on Friday afternoon. The Ponies are the top-ranked team in Class 4A baseball.

Jon Koehn opened the scoring with an opposite-field home run in the top of the third inning.

In the top of the sixth, Noah Potter scored on Kade Peloquin’s hit and Gavin Zurn on a bases-loaded walk. Drew Gilbert followed with a two-RBI single.

Will Frisch struck out 11 in the shutout for Stillwater.

The Ponies (15-0) are the defending state champions and are on a 34-game winning streak. Their last loss came against Eden Prairie on May 3 of last year. They will host Moorhead (9-2) on Saturday afternoon.

East Ridge 3, Roseville 0: Zach Thompson pitched a shutout for the Raptors. Cam Hunter went 3-for-3 with an RBI. Roman Newinski and Ben North each added an RBI.

Rosemount 4, Shakopee 2: Dylan Princl had two RBI to lead the Irish while Easton Richter went 3-for-3 with two runs scored. Brian Krouse went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Sabers. On the mound, Logan Shaffer struck out seven in 5⅔ innings for Rosemount. Jacob Petersen earned the save.

Softball

Stillwater 3, Park of Cottage Grove 2: Allison Benning hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh to lead the Ponies (9-6) to an upset of the Wolfpack (15-2), ranked No. 1 in Class 4A. Torri Chute knocked in the first run for Stillwater. Keira Murphy pitched a complete game for the win and only gave up one earned run. Hannah Schluetter went 2-for-3 for the Wolfpack.

Bloomington Kennedy 15, Richfield 0: Courtney Kopischke pitched a no-hitter for the Eagles. The junior struck out 14. Isabella Fierro went 2-for-4 with four runs and two RBI, she also drew two walks.

Chaska 12, Bloomington Jefferson 8: The Hawks trailed by one heading into the bottom of the fifth before Rylee Collins hit a single to knock in two runs. Lindsey Moore led Chaska with four RBI, including a home run. Rylee Collins and Sydney Wisdorf both had two RBI. Payton Hanson and Alyssa Felt each hit home runs for Jefferson.

