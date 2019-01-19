Eagan/Eastview swept the Buck Hill Invitational, an Alpine skiing event on Friday.

The boys team representing that co-operative team finished with 496.5 points. St. Thomas Academy was second with 421.

The Eagan/Eastview girls team finished with 479 points; runner-up Hastings had 428.5.

Camden Palmquist of the winning team was the boys medalist with a time of 44.34 seconds and teammate Sophia Palmquist was the girls medalist in 52.48.

Boys’ hockey

Edina 3, Hill-Murray 0: Louden Hogg recorded a 28-save shutout to lead the Class 2A, No. 3 Hornets past the host Pioneers. Michael Shoemaker got the scoring started for the Pioneers 2:05 into the game. Jett Jungels extended the lead to 2-0 for the Hornets 42 seconds into the second period. Liam Malmquist scored with 3:18 left in the second period for the Hornets. Remington Keopple made 36 saves for the Pioneers.

Orono 9, Waconia 3: Zack Simon scored four goals and added an assist to lead the Class 1A, No. 8 Spartans past the visiting Wildcats. The Spartans pulled away from the Wildcats with five goals in the third period. Nick Mohs-Messerli had two goals and three assists, Finn Rohrer had two goals, Daniel Eckerline had two assists and Finn Grandy made 11 saves for the Spartans. Joe Huskey made 29 saves, including 17 in the first two periods, to keep the Wildcats in the game, and Ayden Rakos, Tommy Lindstrom and Eli Bruellman scored a goal each for the Wildcats.

Girls’ hockey

Simley 2, South St. Paul 2 (OT): The visiting Spartans scored two goals in a 4:30 span in the second period to overcome a two-goal deficit and force a tie against the Class 1A, No. 4 Packers. Avery Schwark started the rally for the Spartans 11:22 into the second period. Ella Tuccitto tied the game for the Spartans on the power play with 1:08 remaining in the period. Ella Reynolds got the scoring started for the Packers 5:46 into the game. Makenna Deering extended the lead on the power play to 2-0 for the Packers 8:15 into the second period. Ava Patnode made 24 saves, including six in overtime, for the Spartans and Delaney Norman stopped 23 for the Packers.

Mahtomedi 2, St. Paul/Henry Sibley 0: Veronica Morse made 48 saves for the Riveters, but it wasn’t enough to defeat the visiting Zephyrs. Emme Nelson got the Zephyrs on the board 9:20 into the game. The Zephyrs had a 22-1 advantage in shots on goal in the opening period, but only had a one-goal lead. Emma Dornseif extended the lead for the Zephyrs 8:32 into the third period. Megan Johnson assisted on both goals for the Zephyrs. Lauren Hamme stopped 13 shots for the shutout.

Boys’ basketball

Wayzata 74, Edina 70: The Class 4A, No. 8 Trojans built a 20-point halftime lead and held off the host Class 4A, No. 5 Hornets. Jacob Beeninga led the Trojans with 29 points, Luke Paulson had 18 and Kody Williams 11. Jacob Hutson led the Hornets with 17 points, Jack Middleton had 16 and Charlie Haff 11.

Cretin-Derham Hall 74, Woodbury 68: Jaeden King scored 22 points to lead the Raiders past the host Royals. Amari Carter had 17 points, Tre Holloman 14 and Will Burke 12 for the Raiders. McK Robertson led the Royals with 21 points and Parker McMorrow had 11.

Anoka 81, Elk River 73: Mac Wieczorek scored 23 points to lead the Tornadoes past the visiting Elks. Micah Madyun scored 17 points, David Ayeni had 15 and Joey Lombard 14 for the Tornadoes. Devon Roberts led the Elks with 18 points, Brock Burdine had 16 and Dylan Fruth 14.

Waconia 76, Hutchinson 55: PJ Hayes scored 41 points to lead the Wildcats past the visiting Tigers. Russell Corrigan led the Tigers with 23 points and Seth Grob had 20.

Henry Sibley 74, South St. Paul 73: Malik Spearman scored 30 points to lead the Warriors past the visiting Packers. Tyrinn Zubulake scored 16 points and Elijah Lone Tree had 10 for the Warriors. Alonzo Dodd led the Packers wtih 21 points, Ishman Richmond had 15 and Marquise Gleb had 14.

Girls’ basketball

Farmington 62, Eastview 39: The Class 4A, No. 4 Tigers defeated the visiting No. 5 Lightning for the first time in school history. Molly Mogensen led the Tigers with 16 points, Peyton Blandin had 13 and Paige Kindseth and Sophie Hart 11 each.

Armstrong 50, Andover 45: Maseno Mutanda scored 21 points to lead the Falcons past the visiting Huskies. Carly Krsul had 13 points for the Falcons. Sydney White led the Huskies with 21 points.

Park Center 81, Spring Lake Park 56: Adalia McKenzie scored 34 points to lead Class 4A, No. 8 Pirates past the host Panthers. Aaliyah Ragulen had 18 points and Kayla Cox had 11 for the Pirates. Madi Ngene led the Panthers with 18 points and Jocelyn Talso had 10.

Milestone

Roseau senior Kacie Borowicz became the 20th girls basketball player in state history to score 3,000 career points in the Rams 76-33 victory over Badger-Greenbush-Middle River on Friday in Roseau.

Borowicz went into the game needing 19 points to reach the milestone. Borowicz joined her older sister, Kiley, and one other player from Roseau on the list. Megan Taylor reached the milestone in 1997 and Kiley in 2017. The Borowicz sisters are the first sisters on the list.

