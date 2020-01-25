The Apple Valley girls’ basketball team edged visiting Shakopee 62-61 on Friday night in girls’ basketball on Anna Mutch’s last-second basket.

Mutch scored 17 points. Teammate Kalena Myers had a game-high 22 points. Kelley Brennan led the Sabers with 18 points while Natalie Holte and Paige Broze each had 14.

Brooklyn Center 67, Avail Academy 65: Jadesia Love scored 23 points to lead the Centaurs over the Valor. Avail Academy’s Annika Dykstra finished with a double-double: 28 points and 19 rebounds.

Hopkins 88, St. Michael-Albertville 80: Paige Bueckers scored 28 points to give the Class 4A, No. 1 Royals a win over the No. 4 Knights. The score was 52-all at halftime. Maya Nnaji added 21 points for Hopkins. STMA’s Tessa Johnson scored 23 points, Mackenzie Kramer 21 and Kendal Cox 20.

Wayzata 72, Minnetonka 50: Senior forward Annika Stewart scored 22 points to lead the Class 4A, No. 2-ranked Trojans past the Skippers. Piper Terry was the leading scorer for the Skippers with 12 points.

Park Center 90, Rogers 77: Junior forward Adalia McKenzie had a game-high 37 points to lead the Class 4A, No. 6 Pirates over the Royals. Alivia McGill had 22 points and Lauren Frost 20 for Park Center. Alaina Brenning led the Royals with 31 points.

Lakeville North 77, Rosemount 63: Senior guard Lauren Jensen had 30 points as the Panthers beat the Class 4A, No. 8-Irish. Sarah Kuma added 20 points.

Boys’ basketball

Prior Lake 107, Burnsville 84: Marquette signee Dawson Garcia scored 42 points in the Lakers’ victory over the Blaze. Senior guard Tyree Ihenacho added 20 points for the Lakers. Yarin Alexander had 25 points for the Blaze, Daniel Rosenber 23 and Ibrahim El-Amin 20.

Cretin-Derham 73, East Ridge 62: Senior guard Curtis Jones scored 24 points to lead the Class 4A, No. 3 Raiders past the No. 10 Raptors. J’Vonne Hadley and Tre Holloman added 14 points each. Wisconsin signee Ben Carlson led the Raptors with 33.

Boys’ hockey

Tartan 3, Apple Valley 1 (OT): Easton Strecker scored 14 seconds into the third period to lead the Titans past the Eagles. The junior forward set up Brandon Strecker 8:09 later for an insurance goal.

