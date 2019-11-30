Sophomore forward Joey DelGreco scored his second goal with 1 minute, 27 seconds left in overtime, to give the Class 2A, No. 10-ranked Grand Rapids a 4-3 victory over visiting No. 8 Minnetonka on Friday in boys’ hockey.

Minnetonka senior forward Teddy Lagerback had two goals, including the tying goal in the third period to force overtime with one second remaining. Sophomore defenseman Nick Baer scored the Skippers’ other goal.

Junior forwards John Bonner and Hunter Bischoff scored in the first and second period, respectively, for the Thunderhawks.

Maple Grove 3, Roseau 2 (OT): Freshman forward Kyle Kukkonen scored in overtime, lifting the Class 2A, No.-3 ranked Crimson over the Rams. Sophomore forward Sawyer Skanson and junior defenseman Ian Barbour had the other goals for the Crimson (3-0).

North Branch 8, Minnesota River 0: Cody Croal had a role in five goals to lead the Vikings past Minnesota River. The junior forward had a hat trick and two assists. Tucker Sachs added two goals, while Dawson Johnson, Matt Dekanik and Joey Kerchner had one each.

Girls’ hockey

Prior Lake 4, New Prague 3: Freshman Nina Winter scored with 48 seconds left to cap the Lakers’ three-goal third period in their victory over the Trojans. Teammates Paige Palvish and Brooke Holmes scored earlier in the final period to tie the score at 3-all. Sophomore Cece Madsen had two goals for the Trojans.

