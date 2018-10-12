Jim (14-7) stumbled last week but David (12-9) did likewise and couldn’t trim the deficit. They disagree on two games this week.

EDEN PRAIRIE (5-1) AT MINNETONKA (4-2), 7 p.m.

Jim says: I can’t believe Minnetonka will be as discombobulated as it looked in losing to Edina last week. That’s not to say the Skippers will win, however. Eden Prairie is rolling now, looking much more like the Eagles we’ve come to expect. ’Tonka will battle, Eden Prairie will win. Eden Prairie 24, Minnetonka 17

David says: Hate to play this card in our what-have-you-done-for-me-lately world, but Minnetonka coach Dave Nelson is 1-17 against Mike Grant’s Eagles. That includes a Prep Bowl loss last fall. A struggling Skippers offense doesn’t help matters. Eden Prairie 31, Minnetonka 7

LAKEVILLE NORTH (6-0) VS. PRIOR LAKE (4-2), at TCO STADIUM, 7:30 P.M.

Jim says: Talk about running a gauntlet: Prior Lake’s two losses have been to Eden Prairie and Minnetonka on the road, and the Lakers gave up a home game to play this one at TCO Stadium. I see an old-fashioned slugfest between teams not afraid of contact. Lakeville North 19, Prior Lake 10

David says: Upset alert. Prior Lake hasn’t allowed a touchdown in nine consecutive quarters. And the Lakers won’t be afraid of Lakeville North, having shut out the Panthers last season. Expect a pitchers’ duel and a shake-up atop the Class 6A rankings. Prior Lake 9, Lakeville North 7

WACONIA (6-0) at HOLY ANGELS (6-0), 7 p.m.

Jim says: Defending Class 4A champion Holy Angels has turned opponents’ mistakes into six consecutive victories. Waconia’s defense has given up just nine points in its last four games. But it’s difficult to pick against Holy Angels at home. Holy Angels 16, Waconia 12

David says: Holy Angels used that champion’s pride and rallied for 20 points in the fourth quarter last week to defeat Benilde-St. Margaret’s. Should the Stars fall behind Friday, Waconia’s defense is too good. Waconia 21, Holy Angels 14