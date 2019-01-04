A January thaw gave Minnesota the luster of spring on Friday, when the high temperature soared through the old record of 41 to reach the upper 40s. Just before 3 p.m., the temperature at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport hit a high of 47.

The old record was set in 2007.

The mild weather, which occurs in a southern Minnesota landscape largely devoid of snow, will continue on Saturday, which is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high around 40 in the metro area, according to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. Sunday will be a little cooler, with a high near 33 and more clouds. Precipitation may return Sunday night with rain, snow and freezing rain before 3 a.m., then rain, possibly mixed with snow, between 3 and 5 a.m., then rain after 5 a.m. A low around 31 will account for that wintry mix.

North of the metro, that mix may include more snow, with accumulation of an inch or more Sunday night into early Monday, the Weather Service said.

“Up and down temperatures are expected through midweek,” the Weather Service said — a forecast that’s become representative of this strange winter.

High drama on the ice

A dog got comfortable taking in the warm weather while driving around Bde Maka Ska with its owner as temp soared into the 40s Friday, January 4, 2019 in Minneapolis, MN.

The unusually warm weather increased the danger of going out on Minnesota lake and rivers, and the state Department of Natural Resources escalated its warnings to people to stay off the ice.

“The DNR does not measure ice thickness on Minnesota lakes,” the agency said on its website. “Your safety is your responsibility. Check ice thickness at least every 150 feet.”

As if to illustrate that danger, a dramatic rescue played out Friday afternoon in Old Frontenac, Minn., on Lake Pepin, a wide spot in the Mississippi River. According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Department, a snowmobiler who had ventured out on the ice off Long Point plunged through just after 2 p.m.

“The victim was halfway between the beach and the navigation channel, approximately 100 yards from the point,” Sgt. Scott Powers said in a news release. “The snowmobiler was still holding onto the ice and was semiconscious when pulled into the airboat by deputies.”

One of the deputies trying to make his way to the snowmobiler also fell through the ice and had to be rescued, Powers said.

The 61-year-old snowmobiler was taken back to Methodist Beach, north of Long Point, by airboat and then taken by ambulance up the hill to Wakondiota Field in Old Frontenac, the closest spot a helicopter could land to airlift him to a hospital. His condition was unknown Friday evening.

The rescue, which took place on a body of water that contains several noticeable areas of open water, involved sheriff’s deputies, DNR conservation officers, Lake City firefighters and ambulance crews, and the Mayo One helicopter crew.

On New Year’s weekend, an Apple Valley couple died when their snowmobile went through the ice on Webb Lake in northwestern Wisconsin. Timothy and Kimberly O’Brien, 57 and 56, were returning to their cabin when they hit a spot of open ice. Authorities say they may have become lost in the darkness, and thus ended up in open water.