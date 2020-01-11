Host Rosemount pulled away from Class 4A, No. 2 Farmington for a 62-53 girls’ basketball victory on Friday night.

The No. 6 Irish led 30-29 at halftime and gave up four of the first six points in the second half, but the Irish scored the next six to take a 38-33 lead and never trailed again.

Rosemount able to extend the lead to as much as 11.

Taylor Janssen led the Irish with 20 points, Helen Staley had 17 and Tayah Leenderts 12. Katelyn Mohr and Molly Mogensen led the Tigers with 11 points each.

Wayzata 68, Eden Prairie 65: Mara Braun scored 22 points to lead the Class 4A, No. 3 Trojans past the visiting Eagles. Jenna Johnson had 19 points and Annika Stewart 13 for the Trojans. Natalie Mazurek led the Eagles with 18 points and six rebounds, Destinee Bursch had 13 points and seven assists, Nia Holloway had 12 points and nine rebounds and Nneka Obiazor had 12 points.

Prior Lake 72, Lakeville South 66: The Lakers overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat the visiting Cougars. Haidyn Pitsch led the Lakers with 36 points and Kate Trachsel had 13. Ally Schultz led the Cougars with 24 points and Maria Harvey had 10.

Minnehaha Academy 58, Providence Academy 52: Mia Curtis scored 30 points to lead the Redhawks past the visiting Lions. Kate Pryor had 13 points and Tanna Gallo 12 for the Redhawks. Hailey Hohenecker and Maria Counts led the Lions with 13 points each and Grace Counts had 12.

Minnetonka 49, Edina 41: The Skippers pulled away from the host Hornets in the second half after the teams were tied at halftime. Ellah Durkee led Minnetonka with 13 points and Sophie Haydon had 12. Ella Campbell led Edina with 13 points.

Boys’ basketball

Buffalo 92, St. Michael-Albertville 90 (2OT): Matt Willert scored a school-recorded 49 points to lead the Bison past the visiting Knights. The Knights led with two minutes left in the second overtime, but the Bison finished on a 5-2 run. Antonio Bluiett had 16 points and Brandon Maatz 12 for the Bison. Jack Carroll led the Knights with 23 points, Kyle Hoselton had 21, Nick Olson 19 and Evan Wieker 12.

Hastings 81, Hibbing 76: Evan McGinnis broke a 76-76 tie with a three-point shot with 2.4 seconds left in the game for the host the Raiders. McGinnis finished with six points. Devon Haraldson led the Raiders with 22 points, Colby Zak had 18 and Trey Swanson 16. Ayden McDonald led the Bluejackets with 29 points, Mayson Brown had 23 and Tre Holmes 13.

Chaska 71, Bloomington Jefferson 66: Zach Lea and Mahad Faisal scored 16 points each to lead the Class 4A, No. 5 Hawks past the visiting Jaguars. Jack Frick and Spencer Goetz had 12 points each for the Hawks. Evan Lind led the Jaguars with 24 points and Manny Montgomery had 22.

Columbia Heights 61, St. Croix Lutheran 54: Jordan Jones scored 25 points to lead the Hylanders past the host Crusaders. Muja Burton and Elijah Williams had 12 points each for the Hylanders. Zach Longueville led the Crusaders with 24 points, Xavier Garcia had 13 and Owen Bushaw 10.

South St. Paul 102, Hill-Murray 77: Alonzo Dodd scored 28 points to lead the Packers past the visiting Pioneers. Marcus Brown had 25 points, Maxsamus Wilson had 15 and Marquise Gleb 10. Mitch Gutknecht led the Pioneers had 19 points, Sam Yanz 14 and Rashad McKinley and Andrew Chambers 10 each.

Boys’ hockey

Orono 5, Hutchinson 3: Nolan Tichy scored three goals in the third period to help Class 1A, No. 4 Spartans defeat the visiting Tigers. The senior put the Spartans ahead for good 3:52 into the period, scored the eventual game-winner 4:16 later and added an insurance goal with 5:38 left in the game. Jamie Bazil and Gus Hendrickson scored in the first period for the Spartans. Jack Jaeger and Austin Jozwick scored in the first period for the Tigers and Riley Anderson in the third. Finn Grandy made 21 saves for the Spartans and Austin Hagen 31 for the Tigers.

Eden Prairie 3, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 2: The Class 2A, No. 2 Eagles scored two goals in the first period to defeat the visiting Lumberjacks. Canyon Pergande and John Mittlestadt scored 1:36 apart to give the Eagles an early 2-0 lead. Ben Steeves scored 12:30 into the second period to extend the Eagles lead to 3-0. Cole Ketola scored nine seconds later to get the Lumberjacks on the board. Christian Galatz scored 4:39 into the third period to get the Lumberjacks within a goal. Owen Carlson made 37 saves for the Lumberjacks.

Girls’ hockey

Blake 4, Farmington 2: The Class 2A, No. 5 Bears scored three goals in the first period to defeat the host Tigers. Lily Delianedis, Suzy Higuchi and Audrey Wethington all scored in a 3½-minute stretch to give the Bears a 3-0 lead by the midway point of the first period. Delianedis scored her second goal of the game with 3:49 left in the second period. Izzy Zwart and Brenna Fuhrman scored 1:15 apart in the third period to get the Tigers within two goals. Adelaide Burton had three assists and Molly Haag had 20 saves for the Bears. Ryleigh Furlong had 21 saves for the Tigers.

Chisago Lakes 7, Princeton 3: Jenna Lawry had two goals and three assists to lead the Class 1A, No. 8 Wildcats past the host Tigers. Dani Burgen had two goals and two assists, Megan Bye scored two goals, Claire DeVries had one goal and Anna Kittleson had 21 saves for the Wildcats. Amelia Smith scored two goals, Kallie Abrahamson had one goal and two assists, McKenzie Meland had two assists and Mackenzie Dembinski had 33 saves for the Tigers.